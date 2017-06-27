Kerala University UG Admission 2017 third allotment list out, how to check

The Kerala University UG Admission 2017 third allotment list has been released. Those candidates who had been selected in the first and/ or second allotment and have already paid admission fee and entered remittance details need to pay the same again. However those who have been selected for the first time shall have to complete all the formalities of admission fee.

How to check Kerala University UG Admission 2017 third allotment:

Go to admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in

Enter your application number and password

Check your allotment

Take a printout

OneIndia News