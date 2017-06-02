Kerala temple organises 'iftar' for Muslims in holy month of Ramadan

In a nice gesture a temple in Kerala's Muslim dominated Mallapuram district held an Iftar party for Muslims fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Shree Narasimhamoorthy Temple in Punnathala organised the event. Initially, the temple was planning a mass banquet but later changed its plan and decided to host an iftar - the meal with which Muslims break their fast during Ramzan. At least 500 people took part in the event which did not serve non-vegeratarian.

The neglected temple was in ruins when the shrine committee took up the renovation and deity restoration work and Muslims wholeheartedly supported the move. The centuries old idol of the presiding deity, Lord Vishnu in the Narasimha avatar, will be reinstalled on Sunday.

Youngsters of both communities lined up in large numbers during the renovation work on the temple and also the Iftar party. This is being seen a nice example of religious unity. People in the area want everyone to take a cue out of this and follow the same.

OneIndia News