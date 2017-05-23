Kerala RSS worker Biju murder: Main accused arrested in Kannur

In a major breakthrough in RSS worker Biju murder case, the Kerala police have arrested the main accused from Kannur. K Anoop, the treasurer of DYFI's Payyanur block, identified as the main accused, was arrested even as the police suspect that another accused has fled the country.

Following the murder and mutilation of RSS worker Choorakad Biju, the police had arrested four of the seven accused. The police have formed special teams to nab the other accused who is said to have fled the country. Biju was hacked to death by a gang of seven people near his residence on May 12. The BJP had called for a hartal following his murder and accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of encouraging "leftist terror" in Kerala.

Biju's death was the latest addition to the long list of political murders that Kerala has been witnessing. Biju was an accused in the murder case of a CPI(M) worker. Police claimed that Biju was killed in an act of revenge, much like most political killings in the state.

The chief of BJP's Kerala unit K Rajasekharan had shared a video purportedly showing CPI(M) members celebrating the death of Biju. The CPI(M) claimed that the video was fake following which a case was registered against Rajasekharan. Further investigations are on to nab other accused in the Biju murder case.

