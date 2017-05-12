Kerala: RSS worker, accused of murdering CPI(M) activist, hacked to death

In yet another incident of political killings in Kerala, an RSS worker was hacked to death. Choorakkattu Biju, an RSS-BJP worker and an accused in the murder case of CPI(M) activist Dhanraj was hacked to death near Payyannur in Kannur on Friday afternoon.

Biju, a worker of the RSS in Kakkampara Mandal was the 12th accused in CPI(M) worker Dhanraj murder case. The CPI(M) activist was killed in July 2016 at his residence. Four RSS workers were arrested for his murder immediately.

The BJP in Kerala was quick to call it an act of 'leftist terror'. Chief of BJP unit in Kerala Kummanam Rajasekharan accused the state government of supporting such murders.

Shocked! @RSSorg mandal karyavahak Biju murdered brutally in Kannur. #LeftistTerror surging in the state with #JungleRajInKerala to aid. pic.twitter.com/dlzzbDzHTK — KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) May 12, 2017

The police have registered a case of murder and investigations are underway in Biju's case. It is suspected to be a case of political murder and retaliatory attack. Kannur has witnessed dozens of political murders with casualties being inflicted on both sides.

