Kerala rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

Due to torrential rain in Kerala, the State Emergency Operations Centre on Sunday advised the state authorities to declare a holiday for all schools across the state on Monday. The MeT department forecasted that the heavy rains in the the state will continue for next five days.

The rains have been particularly heavy in central and north Kerala, and with more rains predicted for the coming two days. "With today's heavy downpour and predictions for heavier rainfall; schools, college authorities instructed to remain closed tomorrow," a statement from the education department said.

In the wake of heavy rainfall, three shutters of the Karukutty dam have also been opened.

According to the India Meteorological Department in Thiruvanthapuram, very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at one or two places in the state and heavy rainfall (7-11cm in 24 hrs) is most likely to occur at few places in Kerala and Lakshadweep till Monday morning and is most likely to continue at one or two places in Kerala till Tuesday.

Incessant downpour triggered landslip in the tribal hamlet of Attappady and adjacent areas in Palakkad district earlier this morning, though there were no reports of injuries, said officials.

With the South West monsoon active over the state, fishermen have been warned about strong winds blowing from southwesterly direction with an occasional speed of 45-55 kmph along the Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area in the next 24 hours.

Due to heavy rains, rail traffic was also partially affected on the Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram route as earth caved in and onto the track.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs )