Kerala Polytechnic Admission 2017: Online submission starts today

The online submission of the application forms for admissions to the Diploma Courses 2017-18 will start from today. According to the prospectus for the admission to the Diploma Courses 2017-18 in the Polytechnic college admissions, approved by the Government of Kerala, the online submission of the application forms will start from today May 15. Students should login to the official website, polyadmission.org

The prospectus which is available on the official website must be looked into carefully by the students. Candidates should note that the Prospectus issued in earlier years is not valid for the year 2017-18.

The prospectus sets out the rules and regulations for the selection and admission for the Six Semester Diploma Programmes conducted by various Polytechnic Colleges under the Department of Technical Education within the state of Kerala.

Kerala Polytechnic Admission 2017: How to submit online:

The selection of candidates to Polytechnic colleges will be done state wise

The submissions of applications will be online.

Separate application shall be submitted remitting fee in each case

The required application form must be filled out.

Dates to remember:

Online Submission of Application begins today, May 15.

Applications for online submissions end on May 29

May 31 will be last date for Registration of applications at Polytechnic Colleges

June 7: Publication of Provisional Rank list & Trial Allotment

July 7: Classes for Ist Semester begins

July 31: Admissions close

