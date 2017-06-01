Kerala police arrests 8 Youth Congress workers over ox killing

Kerala police on Thursday arrested 8 Youth Congress workers including former IYC Kannur Parliament constituency committee Rijil Makutty for killing an ox.

Makutty, Josey Kandathil and K Sharafuddin slaughtered a calf in Kannur last weekend in protest against Centre's decision to impose new restrictions on the trade of cattle meant for slaughter, triggering nationwide outrage.

A video was circulated of a group of men slaughtering the animal and then distributing its meat in the state's Kannur district.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has strongly condemned the act, calling it "thoughtless and barbaric."

OneIndia News