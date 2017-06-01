Kerala Plus One Result 2017 declared, how to check

The Kerala Plus One Result 2017 have been declared. The results are available at the official result hosting web portal of Kerala government. Certificates supporting the result will be issued by the Board.

The students can consider saving the copy of Kerala plus one result 2017 available online at keralaresults.nic.in. Result updates can also be checked at dhsekerala.gov.in. The results were declared almost 15 days after the declaration of the Kerala class 12th result 2017.

How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2017

Visit keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

or Click on the result link for Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017, "DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS - 2017"

Enter roll number

View your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News