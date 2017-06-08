Kerala: Petrol bomb thrown at BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram

Unidentified assailants hurled petrol bomb at Bharatiya Janata Party office in Trivandrum district on Wednesday.

Kerala: Petrol bomb thrown at BJP Thiruvananthapuram district committee office.No injuries pic.twitter.com/FrpETtvsKR — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

The incident took place around 9:15 pm. According to reports, a few chairs that were laid on the portico of the office were damaged. However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far.

Following the incident, the BJP has called for hartal on Thursday in Trivandrum district. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

OneIndia News