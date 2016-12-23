Kerala operative Podi Salam's arrest will help crack fake currency code

New Delhi, Dec 23: The arrest of Abdul Salam alias Podi Salam, a resident of Kerala in connection with the fake currency racket, is a shot in the arm for the National Investigation Agency. Salam a resident of Mallapuram in Kerala was deported from Saudi Arabia following which he was arrested by the NIA on Thursday.

Salam, who was part of the Dawood syndicate was wanted by the NIA in connection with 2014 case in which fake currency of Rs 9 lakh had been seized at the Nedumbassery airport in Kerala.

NIA officials tell OneIndia that Salam was in touch with Aftab Bakti a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim. Salam was tasked with smuggling high value fake currency from the United Arab Emirates to India.

Salam's name cropped up during the interrogation of Abid Chullikulavan, who was arrested by the Kerala police. The Kerala police had seized a large amount of fake currency from Abid.

When the NIA took over the case it learnt that Salam had coordinated with Abid to smuggle fake currency into India from UAE. NIA officials say that with his arrest they would be able to gather more details of the modus operandi.

There was a huge amount of counterfeit currency that was being pumped into Kerala from the UAE. Prima facie it appears that that the D gang had tasked this job to Salam. More names from Kerala are likely to crop up during the questioning of Salam, the NIA official added.

OneIndia News