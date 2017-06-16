Kerala: Mosque decides to use loudspeaker just once for Azan, 17 others follow

18 mosques in Kerala have decided to use loudspeakers for just one Azan per day instead of five. Valiya Juma Masjid, one of the biggest mosques in Muslim-majority Mallapuram district of Kerala decided to curb noise pollution by delivering only one Azan on loudspeaker instead of five. Taking a cue, 17 other smaller mosques have decided to shun the usage of loudspeakers for all but one Azan.

All 18 mosques from Vazhakkad are setting an example. It may be recalled that it was in the same district that temple authorities had organised an Iftar to thank Muslims for their donations for the temple's restoration. The two factions of Sunni and Mujahid (Salafi), Jamate Islami and Tableeg Jamath have also stopped the use of loudspeakers after an agreement was made last Sunday.

The mosques have come to an agreement that the concept of delivering Azan, a prayer that is carried out five times a day, on the loudspeaker be dismissed. According to the agreement, the grand mosques will deliver the Azan on loudspeaker while other smaller mosques will only repeat it without noise.

The decision was taken after public opinion was expressed that indiscriminate use of loudspeakers had a negative effect on nearby schools, business establishments. The mosques also acknowledged pleas of various social organisations highlighting the effects of the loudspeakers.

The issue of loudspeakers being used in religious places had garnered attention after singer Sonu Nigam had tweeted about it. While it snowballed into a controversy, incidents of self-regulation have been welcomed by many.

OneIndia News