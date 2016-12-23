Kerala Minister impresses with impromptu drawing display at KFB

Kochi, Dec 23 Visiting the ongoing third edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Kerala Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran today impressed one and all with an impromptu drawing display here.

Responding to the request of the Biennale organisers and the crowd, he sketched three drawings during his visit to Aspinwall House, the main venue for KMB 2016. Though the Minister insisted that he was not an artist, he finally decided to doodle with a sketch pen, much to the delight and amusement of the onlookers assembled there.

Earlier,Ramachandran was taken on a guided tour around the venue by renowned artist and Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari. "I am falling short of words to describe the Biennale. Each piece of work here is a reflection of the art, culture and heritage of a region," the Minister said, noting that the Biennale drew both name and inspiration from the ancient port of Muziris.

"As the Minister for Ports, I am keen on observing the relationship between ports and history. I am happy that the Biennale has followed in the tradition of the cosmopolitan port of Muziris, which is now lost to history, Ramachandran said.

PT