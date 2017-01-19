Kerala: Kannur bandh after BJP leader is hacked to death

Kannur, Jan 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a strike at Kannur in Kerala after one of its workers was hacked to death. The BJP alleges that the CPM was behind the murder.

On Wednesday, MC Santhosh was hacked to death at 11pm at Dharmadom. His wife and children were away when the incident took place. It is alleged that the assailants reached his home at 11pm and attacked him. Santhosh was rushed to hospital by his friends, but died of excessive bleeding.

The BJP has cried foul and accused the CPM for the murder. Rajesh Padmar, coordinator, RSS media centre and chief editor of Samvada.org tweeted, "RSS swaaymsevak, BJP activist Santhosh, 52, hacked to death near his house by Left goons at Dharmadom, Kerala CM's own constituency."

As per preliminary investigations, the murder could have been a result of a clash between ABVP and SFI workers at Brennan College in Thalassery, in connection with the Vivekananda Jayanthi celebrations held recently.

In protest the BJP has called for a dawn to dusk hartal on Thursday. The BJP has, however, exempted the state school youth festival. Essential services too have been exempted.

OneIndia News