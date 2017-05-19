Kerala to host transgender beauty contest to fight against discrimination, harassment

Kochi, May 19: Kerala is definitely setting some great examples when it comes to fight against discrimination, injustice and harassment faced by the transgender community on a daily basis.

The government agencies and individuals of the state are doing their bit to empower the community by giving transgenders jobs and various platforms to showcase their talents.

After the Kochi Metro hired 23 transgender employees recently, the city is all set to host its first transgender beauty pageant on June 15. In fact, the Kochi Metro became the first government-owned company to hire transgenders as its workers.

The beauty pageant is the brainchild of Dhwayah Arts and Cultural Society, an association of transgenders in Kerala. "The pageant aims to empower transgender people and make society more inclusive for them," said the organisers of the event.

After the 2010 Indian Super Queen pageant organised in Mumbai by transgender activist, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, Kochi beauty contest is going to be India's second such event, say activists working in the field.

The selected contestants for the Kochi event are currently undergoing various grooming sessions to put their best foot forward on the D-day.

OneIndia News