Kerala HC surprised with Madurai HC order, says centre has not banned cattle slaughter

The Kerala High Court said it was surprised at the order of the Madurai Bench of the Tamil Nadu HC which had stayed the centre's notification on regulating sale of cattle. There is no ban at all on cattle slaughter the Kerala HC observed while adding, " if only people had read the notification properly there would not have been protests.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the Centre's recent regulation banning sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets across the country. There is no ban at all on cattle slaughter, the HC observed.

The Bench observed that the new rule only prohibits sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. This act could be committed elsewhere,the HC said.

Following these remarks a petition filed by Youth Congress secretary, T S Saji was withdrawn. The court also observed that the petition does not stand.

The court also said that the regulation only bans sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. Can't the sale and slaughter be done at home or other places?There is no breach of citizen's rights and it appears as though the people are raising objections without even reading the notification properly, the HC also said.

OneIndia News