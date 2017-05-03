Kerala govt seeks review of SC verdict that ordered reinstatement of IPS officer Senkumar

The Kerala government has sought a clarification in the Supreme Court following its verdict in which the reinstatement of IPS officer T P Senkumar was made. In the plea the Kerala government has said that Senkumar was the DGP in-charge.

In such an event would he need to be replaced with the DGP of Kerala, Loknath Behra, the government sought to know in its plea.

The petition has been filed a day after the CPI(M) had arrived at a consensus to reinstate Senkumar. Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the Kerala assembly that his government had already started the process of appointing Senkumar as the DGP.

However in a surprise move a review of the SC order was sought.

The Supreme Court on April 24 had ordered the reinstatement of Senkumar after the Kerala government had removed him from the post. The court held that the order of the government was arbitrary in nature.

OneIndia News