Kerala Govt seeks report on steps to check ragging  

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22: Taking a serious view of incidents of alleged ragging in two professional colleges, the Kerala government has sought a report from educational institutions on steps to check the practise and warned of stern action against principals failing to stop it.

"The report is also to ensure that students who indulge in ragging get the maximum punishment as per law," Education Minister C Raveendranath said. He directed the higher education secretary to submit a report on steps taken by educational institutions, including professional colleges, to prevent ragging.

The minister said there was a clear law to prevent physical and mental torture on students in the name of ragging and such incidents were unfortunately recurring in educational institutions.

It was under these circumstances that the report was sought late last night to examine whether educational heads were discharging their responsibilities to prevent ragging.

"Government will take stern action against heads of educational institutions who had committed lapses in this regard," the minister said.

Raveendranath said college principals have to submit a report on the steps taken as per law to check ragging and action initiated on complaints of ragging.

As many as 21 students of a government medical college in Manjeri and seven from a Government Polytechnic College in Kottayam were suspended for allegedly ragging their juniors early this week.

