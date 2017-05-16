Kerala govt is not concerned about killing of RSS and BJP workers: Shah

Kochi, May 16: Reacting to the rampant political killings in Kerala especially those of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Tuesday criticised the state government over the recent killings of RSS and BJP workers.

"The Government of the left front is not concerned about the attacks over RSS and BJP. 13 murders in this short period cannot be a coincidence. The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. The police are not taking any action in connection with the matter," Shah told ANI,

Shah said that these murders reflect that the Left front is trying to suppress the BJP supporters in Kerala by violence.

Shah also said that the Left front cannot curg BJP supporters in the state and government should work according to the laws and conditions but not according to their ideology.

It is to be recalled that RSS worker identified as Choorakad Biju was hacked to death allegedly by the Communist Party of India(Marxist) activist at Payyanur town that witnessed a series of clashes between the ruling CPI(M) and the RSS for past one year.

Biju was an accused in the murder of CPI(M) activist C V Dheeraj in 2016.

Police had filed a case against the seven identifiable persons in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a bandh was called by the BJP in Kannur and nearby Mahe to protest the killing of RSS worker. The bandh was peaceful so far until some sporadic incidents of stone pelting, police said, adding that the security was intensified and additional force deployed across the district to prevent any untoward incidents.

The murder of Biju was the first incident that took place after peace talks in January at Kannur, a notorious for political violence between the workers of CPI(M) and the RSS.

OneIndia News