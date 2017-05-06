Kerala government reinstates TP Senkumar as DGP after SC rap

The Kerala government reinstated IPS officer T P Senkumar as the chief of police in the state following a supreme court order. The apex court had rapped the Kerala government and slapped it with a contempt notice for delaying reinstatement of the IPS officer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is said to have signed files to reinstate Senkumar as Kerala top cop on Friday but official orders were passed only on Saturday. Current Director General of Police Loknath Behera has been transferred and posted as Director, Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau.

T P Senkumar had moved the top court after the Kerala government removed him from the top cop post. The Supreme Court had ordered for his reinstatement. The Kerala government had, however, filed a review petition in the case seeking clarification. The apex court on Friday had dismissed Kerala government's petition and held that no clarification was required.

It even slapped the Kerala government with a contempt notice after Senkumar filed a contempt petition accusing the Kerala government of not following Supreme Court directions. Rs 25,000 was imposed on Kerala government as costs by the Apex court. A day after it invited the wrath of the Supreme Court, the Kerala government has reinstated the IPS officer.

OneIndia News