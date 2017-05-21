Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that rather than taking the law into her own hands, the law student who chopped off the genitals of a godman who had been raping her for eight years should have approached the police.

"There is something gratifying about such swift justice but she would have better taken the matter to the police rather than taking the law into her own hands (sic)," Tharoor said speaking to CNN-News18.com.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the woman chopped off the self-styled godman's genitals after he allegedly tried to rape her again. She then called the police who rushed the accused to hospital where an emergency surgery was performed on him.

However, the doctors were unable to re-attach his genitals as 90% of it had been was severed. The predator identified as Hari is currently being treated at Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

According to a police complaint filed by the woman, the accused, identified as Hari, a seer of the Kollam-based Panmana Ashram, had been raping her at her home for the last eight years. The man who abused the girl when she was 15 years old allegedly continued to rape her over the last eight years.

