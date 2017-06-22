Kerala farmer commits suicide over harassment by officials

Kozhikode (Kerala) June 22: A farmer in Kerala has allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night in a village near Kozhikode over harassment by revenue officials.

K.P. Joy, (57) hanged himself to death at the Chembanodu village revenue office after refused to accept his land tax despite several attempts. The government has ordered a probe into the incident.

He was found hanging late on Wednesday night at the government office where he and his family have been battling revenue officials for the past two years.

Following a huge public outcry over the incident, village assistant Sirish was suspended on Thursday for dereliction of duty.

Revenue Minister of Kerala E. Chandrasekheran on Thursday said the suicide was most unfortunate.

"The district collector has been asked to find out what happened and we will ensure that all steps are taken against erring officials at the village office," Chandrasekheran told the media.

Revenue officials from various places have been reported to have declined to accept land tax from farmers, citing various technical issues.

State Power Minister M.M. Mani, who arrived at the residence of Joy on Thursday, said that the state cabinet would take a compassionate approach in this case. Mani assured justice to Joy's family.

IANS