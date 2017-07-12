Kerala court sends actor Dileep to 2 days police custody

A court in Kochi sent Malayalam actor Dileep to two days police custody on Wednesday. The court also decided that the bail hearing will be held in open court.

Dileep is currently lodged in Aluva sub-jail. Prominent advocate K Ramkumar appeared for Dileep on Wednesday. Dileep's advocate alleged that the actor had been charged under Section 120(B) of IPC amounting to conspiracy but had been framed in the case.

Dileep was arrested on conspiracy charges in the Malayalam actress molestation case. The court had sent the actor to judicial custody on Tuesday, however, after investigators appealed for police custody, the actor was sent to two days police custody.

Officials probing the case intend to take Dileep to various locations in Thrissur and Kochi where they suspect that the plan to abduct and attack the actress was hatched over weeks. As part of evidence gathering, the police want to take Dileep to the locations already identified by Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case.

Dileep who was arrested on Monday evening was expelled from the Malayalam film Association on Tuesday after he was sent to judicial custody. Dileep is accused of hiring Pulsar Suni on 'quotation' basis to abduct and assault the popular actress over personal rivalry.

OneIndia News