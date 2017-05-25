Kerala: Cong, BJP youth activists clash during protest against LDF

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25: Youth activists of the Congress and the BJP on Thursday clashed during an agitation before the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram against the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which is celebrating its first year in office.

Hundreds of Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists had gathered since last night in front of the Secretariat as part of a '24-hour siege' protest against the government headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that its one year rule was a "total failure."

Trouble started when the activists pelted stones at each other and tore flex boards. A policeman was injured in the stone throwing and police used water cannons to disperse them, police said.

Earlier, inaugurating the Yuva Morcha rally, Poonam Mahajan, national president, said the "red terror" unleashed by marxist workers against the cadres of saffron outfits should end. Alleging that the attack against party workers had increased after LDF government came to power in May last year, Mahajan asked the centre to hold a proper inquiry into the killings of RSS/BJP workers.

Since the 1960s, in Kannur, from where the chief minister hails, over 200 RSS/BJP workers have been killed, she alleged.

"No FIRs have been registered," she said.

"We request the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Kerala Governor to conduct a proper inquiry and set up a Special Investigation Team to fight the red terror," she said.

She said the one year rule of the Vijayan-led government was a failure on all fronts, and alleged that rape cases and atrocities against dalits were on the rise. BJP leaders Ram Madhav and H Raja were among those who spoke.

BJP Kerala president Kummanam Rajasekharan said "there is no water nor rice in ration shops, and no jobs for the youth. What has the government done to celebrate its first year in office."

Youth Congress national president Amarinder Singh Raja inaugurated the youth congress rally. Speaking at the rally, KPCC president M M Hassan said there was nothing for the LDF government to celebrate as its policies were all "anti-people."

