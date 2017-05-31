Kerala CM to chair all CM's meet against new cattle trade rules

Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan on Wednesday announced that he will chair a meet of all chief minister against Centre's new rule which restricts selling and buying of cattle for slaughtering.

'Will chair a meet of all CMs,' Vijayan said. He told media that he would also convene a special session of assembly issue after discussion with opposition party leader and challenge Centre's order. Vijayan questioned Central government's authority as far as the Gazette Notification imposing restrictions on cattle trade is concerned. 'It has to be examined that whether central govt has the power to issue this order,' he added.

On Saturday, the Kerala CM wrote a letter to PMO about the Gazette Notification imposing restrictions on cattle trade.

He requested the Centre to repeal the newly imposed restrictions so that the lives and livelihoods of millions of our fellow countrymen can be protected while safeguarding the fundamental principles of our constitution.

OneIndia News