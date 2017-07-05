Kerala BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree 2017 Admission Process from July 8

The Kerala BSc Nursing, Paramedical Degree 2017 Admission Process will start from July 8 onwards.

The registration process will start from 8 and the applications for BSc Nursing and Paramedical degree admissions in Kerala will be accepted till July 16. The detailed notification for these admissions will be released by Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala on July 7.

Here are the courses:

Bachelor of Science Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)

Bachelor of Science Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. M.L.T)

Bachelor of Science Perfusion Technology (B.Sc. Perfusion Technology)

Bachelor of Science Optometry (B.Sc. Optometry)

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.T)

Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (B.A.S.L.P)

Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology (B.C.V.T)

Bachelor of Science Medical Radiological Technology (B.Sc. MRT)

Bachelor of Medical Microbiology (B.Sc. Medical Microbiology)

Bachelor of Medical Biochemistry (B.Sc. Medical Biochemistry)

OneIndia News