Kerala assembly to discuss Centre's cattle sale for slaughter rules

A special session of the Kerala Assembly has been called to discuss the union government's new notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter. The assembly session comes a day after the Kerala High Court refused to ban the operation of the controversial notification.

The special session has been called to discuss further course of action on the new rules in the state where beef is a prominent food choice. On Thursday, the Kerala Assembly will finalise the steps to be taken by it considering the decision of the Centre. Kerala government has deemed the new rules "an infringement of the state's rights and against federal principles".

"The government will take a final decision what to do further on the matter on the basis of discussion in the house," said Minister for Forest and Animal Husbandry K Raju. He also said that various options such as approaching the government and bringing the law within the limits of the state have also been considered by the Kerala government. A final call on the same will be taken after consultations with members of the house.

On May 26, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests rolled out new rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act banning the sale of cattle for slaughter across India except for most parts of north-east India and Kerala. As per the new rules, the Centre has allowed the trade of cows only among farmland owners across India.

CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala was the first to oppose the Centre's regulations. The states have been given three months to implement it. Kerala has asked the Centre to roll back the notification, stating that the regulations on cattle slaughter would adversely affect the dairy and meat factories in the country, which employs nearly five lakh people.

OneIndia News