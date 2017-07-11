Kerala: 9 CPI (M) workers injured in bomb attack in Kannur

Around 9 Communist Party of India-Marxist workers were injured in a bomb attack in Kannur district's Kakkampara, earlier on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident happened when CPIM workers of Ettikulam were going on the way to attend the first Commemoration meeting of CPI-M worker Dhanaraj of Kunnaravu at Kakkanpara.

It is learnt that BJP workers hurled the bomb from the top of a hill at Kuunumpara.

All the injured were admitted at Payyanur co-operative hospital with minor injuries.

OneIndia News