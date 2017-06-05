Kerala: 4 construction workers killed in Trivandrum's Pangappara

Four construction workers died after an accident at a construction site in Trivandrum's Pangappara area on Monday afternoon. The incident happened where the construction of a flat was in progress.

Majority of the labourers belong to other states. According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Haranad Burman of Bihar, Bhojan, Safan and Vengode native Unnikrishnan.

The injured person has been admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. So far, three bodies have been retrieved. Efforts to recover the rest of the bodies is underway.

OneIndia News