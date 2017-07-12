Kendriya Vidyalaya alumni come together to give back to their schools

Alumni of Kendriya Vidyalaya are all set to do their bit for their alma mater. More than 150 students who came together in Bengaluru not only re-lived their school memories but also pledged to raise funds to improve infrastructure, promote campaigns and help current students of Kendriya Vidyalayas.

A meeting of the Federation of Alumni Associations of Kendriya Vidyalayas saw alumni of Vidyalaya between the age range of 60 years to 20 years come together to relive childhood memories. Alumni walked into their former classrooms, recalled favourite games and spent time in the playgrounds recalling the times spent in the compound of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

'Give back to KV' is now the motto of this federation of alumni. Several principals and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya schools were contacted by alumni who then began preparing a list of former students. Invites went out to former students to come and be part of this federation and do their little to give back to their alma mater. Over the last few months, the federation has already contributed towards building a conference room, sports equipment and upkeep of appliances. Members of the alumni federation have also helped out current Kendriya Vidyalaya students with books, stationery and uniform.

The central government-run schools aim at providing quality education to children of government employees who are subjected to frequent transfers. The Union Human Resources department set up Kendriya Vidyalaya schools that follow the CBSE syllabus across the country to ensure that education of central government employees' wards does not suffer.

Alumni of three Kendriya Vidyalayas in Bengaluru have contributed towards aiding current students from poor economic backgrounds, organising sports meets etc. The federation also intends to promote campaigns like Swachh Bharat and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in the schools. With #GiveBacktoKV, the federation hopes to take the move on a national level and encourage more alumni to join.

OneIndia News