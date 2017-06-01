Kejriwal threaten or attack those who expose him, alleges Mishra

New Delhi, June 1: Adding the two incidents, where in one incident attack on Rahul Sharma, a whistleblower in Public Work Department scam, who had filed the first corruption case against the Bhansali family and in another incident where ousted Aam Aadmi Party leader was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, the party leader turned rebel Kapil Mishra said that the AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal threatens or attacks those who tries to expose him.

"Rahul Sharma exposed the case of the Bansal family. On Wednesday, he was being attacked. A FIR has been registered. I think whoever is trying to expose Arvind Kejriwal's corruption, that person is being threatened or attacked." Mishra told ANI.

He claimed that the information he has proves that Kejriwal has a connection with enemies of the country as well like Naxals and requested security agencies to look into the matter.

"According to the information I have, Arvind Kejriwal is linked with the rivals of the country as well even Naxals. I request all the security agencies to look into the matter at the earliest. Rahul Sharma should get proper security and protection," Mishra told ANI.

Unidentified persons on Wednesday opened fire at the car of Rahul Sharma, the whistleblower of PWD scam involving Delhi CM's relative in Greater Noida.

According to Sharma, a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida, as he and his cousin were travelling towards Ghaziabad around 12 noon, two persons on a motorcycle overtook their car near Gaur International School & tried to shoot at him. However, locals raised alarm and he was escaped unhurt.

As they were wearing helmets, I could not see their faces," said Sharma.

Sharma had earlier submitted a complaint to the ACB alleging that he was getting threats since he had raked up the issue of the PWD 'scam'.

On the other hand, Greater Noida 3, Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar said that Sharma did not name anyone in his complaint, adding that there were no injuries as it was a misfire.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shyam Jaju said that Kejriwal-led government is killing and insulting the democracy of India.

"Those who have exposed the Delhi Government and brought them into the public domain were now being attacked. The wayKapil Mishra was attacked in the assembly was not good. Rahul Jain who exposed the PWD scam yesterday this all shows that how Delhi government is killing and insulting the democracy of India. The credibility of Delhi Government is decreasing day by day," Jaju told ANI.

OneIndia News