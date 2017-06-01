Kejriwal government's Rs 300 cr. medicine scam: Delhi police search govt offices

The Delhi police have launched a major search operation in government offices of the Delhi government following allegations of a medicine scam worth Rs 300 crore. The cops were acting on the allegations made by Kapil Mishra, the sacked water minister of Delhi.

Mishra had alleged that Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had misappropriated health funds to the tune of Rs 300 crore. He said that three big scams were perpetrated in the health sector by the Aam Aadmi Party government, including one of more than Rs 300 crore in the procurement of medicines.

The Kejriwal government improperly procured medicines, overpaid for ambulances, and violated rules in transfers and appointments too, Mishra had said.

The sacked water minister of Delhi said Jain did not allow hospitals to buy medicines and instead handed over the task to a central procurement authority. The government bought medicines worth crores of rupees six months in advance, even when hospitals said they don't need them. Three godowns were built to store the medicines, which have been wasted," said Mishra

He claimed that such medicines have since expired and hospitals have started running out of stock.

He also raised doubts over the purchase of 100 ambulances in the national capital.

Mishra said that the 100 ambulance bought by the government for Rs 23 lakh each were supposed to be fireproof, but four caught fire within the first few days of running. "Some are now not even in use," he also said.

OneIndia News