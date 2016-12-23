Release Hardik Patel: Arvind Kejriwal to Rajasthan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the Rajasthan government to immediately release Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

New Delhi, Dec 23: Calling Patidar leader Hardik Patel's arrest "bizarre", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked the Rajasthan government to immediately release him.

"Arrested? Bizarre. Vasundhara (Raje) government should release him immediately," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

Patel tweeted earlier that he was arrested after deboarding at the Jaipur airport and a police officer cited threats to his life as the reason for his detention.

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2016, 14:12 [IST]
