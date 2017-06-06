Kejriwal a supporter of terrorists, alleges BJP

New Delhi June 6: Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being a "supporter" of terrorists, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that he must clarify his stand on elements involved in terrorism and separatism in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The party's local unit leaders, including BJP Delhi Pradesh Vice President Rajiv Babbar, in a press conference here said that Kejriwal "has either kept mum on terrorism and separatism or supported such elements".

"People want an explanation from him on this issue," Babbar said, adding that it is a "very sensitive issue".

He said that during the Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year Kejriwal stayed in the house of a terrorist.

"(The fact that) such allegations are being levelled time and again against a Chief Minister is a matter of concern and it must be inquired into at a high level," he added.

Babbar also said that when noted lawyer and former AAP member Prashant Bhushan talked about plebiscite in Kashmir, Kejriwal remained silent.

"Last year, when Kashmiri separatists staged demonstration at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Arvind Kejriwal directly supported the separatists and also questioned the surgical strike by the army," he said.

Supporting him, Delhi BJP unit spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that Kejriwal was "encouraging separatism" ever since he became part of the country's politics.

He said Kejriwal openly fielded Jarnail Singh, "a supporter of 'Khalistan'", in the Punjab Assembly elections and recommended release of a dreaded terrorist Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

Bagga said the reported relationship between terrorists of Punjab and the Delhi Chief Minister must be inquired into and action must be taken against the guilty.

IANS