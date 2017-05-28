‘Keep women inside homes': Azam Khan on Bulandshahr incident

With rising number of rape cases in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr region, former state minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has said that people should not let women go out of the houses.

He also took a jibe at the BJP government in UP and said that there was nothing surprising that crime has gone up under the current government.

"Bulandshahr ke haadse ke baad har sakhs ko kamse kam apni ghar ki aurat ko, koshish karna chahiye ghar mein rakhen (After Bulandshahr incident, every person should keep the women of his family inside homes)," news agency ANI quoted Khan as saying.

He also advised women to avoid places that are not safe.

Last week, armed men struck a group of eight people travelling to Bulandshahr in a vehicle on the Jewar-Bulandshahr road off the Yamuna Expressway. The robbers shot dead a man, raped four women and took away cash and jewellery.

On the progress of the probe thus far, the police reprtedly said the gangs active on the Yamuna Expressway and adjoining areas remained the prime suspects for them.

On January 23 this year, a gang robbed passengers of a luxury bus travelling to Lucknow from Delhi on the Yamuna expressway. Two passengers who tried to resist the robbery were shot at.

OneIndia News