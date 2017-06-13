Keep Calm, think spiritual, eat veg : Modi ministry's advice to pregnant women

The Ministry of AYUSH has a prescription for pregnant women in India who want to have healthy babies.

The booklet called Mother and Child Care which was released by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, in the run up to International Day for Yoga on June 21 advises pregnant woman should avoid intercourse, anger, meat, bad company and have only good thoughts.

The booklet also suggests pregnant women should eat healthy, have spiritual thoughts, read life stories of great personalities and hang some beautiful pictures in their bedroom.

OneIndia News