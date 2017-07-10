KEAM 2017 second allotment list today, full schedule

The KEAM 2017 second allotment list will be published today.The allotment list for the professional degree Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses based on KEAM 2017 will be available on the official website.

After the list is announced the candidates would get admissions in the new engineering and architecture courses. The list will be out by today evening at cee.kerala.org.

Candidates who receive allotment shall have to take a printout of their second phase allotment memo and remit the fee/ balance fee payable to the CEE, in one of the designated branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) or by way of online payment on any date from 11.07.2017 to 14.07.2017.

Detailed schedule of KEAM 2017:

July 10: Publication of Second Phase Allotment

July 11 to 14: Candidates who have received allotment should remit the fee/balance fee payable in SBI or by way of online payment and should report before the college authorities to join the allotted college/course.

July 14, 5 PM: College authorities should approve and submit the list of admitted candidates through Online Admission Management System (OAMS).

