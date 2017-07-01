KEAM 2017 first allotment list declared, how to check

The KEAM 2017 first allotment list has been released. Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the first allotment list of Kerala Engineering Agricultural Medical (KEAM) 2017.

On the basis of the online options filed by the candidates, CEE Kerala has released the first allotment list, fee remittance for which will begin today. Candidates can check the allotment list at the official website.

'Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at selected branches of State Bank of India (SBI) or by way of online payment,' says the official notification. Candidates can deposit the fees from 1 July till 5 July. The allotment list is available at cee.kerala.gov.in.

How to check KEAM 2017 First Allotment List:

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on KEAM 2017

Click on 'Visit Candidate Portal to view the Allotment Memo and to make Online

Payment of the Fee'

Enter your application Number

Enter Password

Submit

View

Take a printout

OneIndia News