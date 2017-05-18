KEAM 2017 entrance examination score will be announced today

The score of the KEAM 2017 entrance examination will be announced today. The results would be announced by the office of the commissioner of Entrance Examinations. The score of the Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examinations would be available on the official website.

The KEAM 2017 entrance examination was held on April 24 and 25 in various centres across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. The scores will be available on these websites: www.cee-kerala.org and www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

A notification published in the Official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations said that, once the scores of KEAM 2017 have been declared, a facility will be made available for the candidates to upload the mark list of qualifying examination on the official website. The facility for uploading mark list will be active after May 18.

OneIndia News