KEAM 2017: CEE Kerala Msc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017 declared, 1st phase allotment starts Sep 21

The CEE Kerala Msc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017 results has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

CEE Kerala MSc. Entrance Examination was conducted on August 6,2 017. The answer keys for the same were released on the next day. Candidates applying for nursing sources in the state have to clear the entrance examination. Selected candidates can check their results online now. First phase allotment list would be released on September 21, 2017.

Candidates must note that the registration portal for allotment would close on September 17. Candidates are required to register on the official website and fill in their options. The portal would be available from 17 September till 5 pm on September 19, 2017. The first allotment would be released on September 21 and candidates would have to join on September 22, 23 at the latest. Candidates can also check the General Category Results for MSc Nursing here and Service Quota MSc Nursing Results here.

One question has been deleted for the purpose of preparing the rank list. The said question was found to have no correct answer in the given options. The assessment has been done for the remaining 199 questions. The marks obtained have been further multiplied by 200/199 to arrive at the actual marks to four decimal places. This has been done to award proportionate marks to the candidates for the remaining questions after excluding the deleted question.

Provisional Rank List for the CEE Kerala 2107 Msc Nursing Exntrance exams has been released on cee-kerala.org.

