The KEA CET 2017 second allotment result has been declared. The list is available on the official website.

The list is available on the basis of cut off marks and region wise, as well. KCET 2017 results were declared in May 2017. The list can be checked at kea.kar.nic.in.

How to check KEA CET 2017 second allotment result

Go to kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the 'second round allotment result'

Enter CET number

Submit

View list

Take a printout

OneIndia News