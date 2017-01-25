New Delhi, Jan 25: Taking a dig at senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Office on Wednesday said that it exposes BJP's mindset towards better half of population.

Referring to a comment by Katiyar, Gandhi said,''Haha haha! He's right, they do! And if that's all he sees in my colleagues who are each strong, brave, beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more. Because he exposes the BJP's mindset towards the better half of the population of India''.

Kudos to Smt. Priyanka Gandhi for a befitting reply to such misogynist BJP leaders. Pl see her dignified response - pic.twitter.com/gXqhaPQh5B — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 25, 2017

Earlier today, Katiyar provoked uproar with his sexist remark that there are prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi, a day after her name featured in the Congress party's list of campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh election campaign.

OneIndia News