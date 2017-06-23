Kashmir's serial stone pelter, Chhota Geelani killed

On Thursday the Kashmir Valley witnessed the death of a 27 year old stone pelter who went by the alias Chhota Geelani. Tauseef Ahmed Wani a serial stone pelter was killed during protests near the Kakapora police chowki in Pulwama on Thursday

A resident of Tengpuna village in Pulwama, Wani had 10 FIRs registered against him at various police stations and had twice been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

His first arrest took place in 2010 when he was leading protests against the security forces is Pulwama. He was once again arrested last year, during the protests following Hizb commander Burhan Wani's death and booked under PSA. He was only released two months back.

While the locals have termed his death as a targeted killing, the police have denied these allegations.

He was leading the stone pelters when and a shell hit him. It is not a case of target killing, the police have said. The doctors who examined him said that he was hit by a shell from close range which led to blood loss. Locals said Wani used to be present at the funeral of every militant or civilian killed in south Kashmir, especially in Pulwama district.

