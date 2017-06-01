Kashmir's feat despite shutdown: For first time 14 passed UPSC 2016 exam

UPSC result 2016: There was a shutdown in the Kashmir Valley for over one year. However that did not deter these 14 persons. For the first time 14 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have passed the examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

Bilal Mohidin, 31 who hails from Haripora Unisoo village in North Kashmir's Langate area bagged the 10th position. Mohidin, an Indian Forest Service officer, is currently posted in Lucknow. In 2012, he ranked 15th in the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) exam following which he got into the Indian Forest Service.

Mohidin had made four attempts. There was one notified seat for J&K cadre and hopes he gets that so he can serve the people. He also said that his father a retired KAS officer was his inspiration.

Besides my parents, the credit also goes to my wife, who is an officer in the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS)," he also said.

A total of 1,099 candidates (846 men and 253 women), including 500 in General category, 347 belonging to Other Backward Class, 163 from Scheduled Caste and 89 from Scheduled Tribe, have been recommended for appointment to various central government services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said. They include 44 physically handicapped candidates (22 orthopedically handicapped; seven visually challenged and 15 hearing impaired). There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list. A total of 1,209 vacancies were notified by the government, which were to be filled through the civil services examination 2016.

OneIndia News