Kashmir women boycott event chaired by Mehbooba Mufti

CM Mehbooba Mufti hoped the programme would be organized again.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Women members of self-help groups protested against the presence of Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti in an event which is supposed to be non-political in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Kashmir women boycott event chaired by Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. PTI file photo

According to reports, women alleged that they were brought to the event with an assurance that the programme would be non-political. But women left the venue in a hurry and raised slogans the government after seeing CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba Mufti was whisked away by security personnel from the venue immediately. However, Mehbooba Mufti said that panic gripped the gathering when a lady fell unconscious. Hence, the meeting was called off. she said. She hoped the programme would be organized again.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kashmir, mehbooba mufti, women, srinagar

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 17:04 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...