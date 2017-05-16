Kashmir women boycott event chaired by Mehbooba Mufti

Women members of self-help groups protested against the presence of Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti in an event which is supposed to be non-political in Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to reports, women alleged that they were brought to the event with an assurance that the programme would be non-political. But women left the venue in a hurry and raised slogans the government after seeing CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Women wr present in large no.s&probably a lady fell unconscious, seeing that others panicked.Hope this programmme is organised again: J&K CM pic.twitter.com/bSL1oyjOOK — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

Mehbooba Mufti was whisked away by security personnel from the venue immediately. However, Mehbooba Mufti said that panic gripped the gathering when a lady fell unconscious. Hence, the meeting was called off. she said. She hoped the programme would be organized again.

