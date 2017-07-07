Kashmir: Why Musa's breaking away from Hizbul is good news for India

The breaking away of Zakir Musa from the Hizbul Mujahideen to form a new terror outfit in Kashmir is being viewed with keen interest. While the split meant that a new terror outfit was in the making, this is indirectly good news for the Indian security agencies.

Musa a powerful militant will take with him men from the Hizbul Mujahideen. This means that there would be a two way split in the outfit which in turn would weaken the Hizbul.

Musa the successor to Wani is an engineering graduate from Chandigarh. He hails from Noorpora in Tral, South Kashmir. He fell out with the Hizbul after he issued a threat in which he said that he would behead the separatists.

Musa has since the split issued several statements which include his support for the al-Qaeda. There are reports that suggest that the al-Qaeda may launch its wing in Kashmir.

However Intelligence Bureau officials say that the group will get no traction as it is seen as a foreign group. The only foreign group to get traction in the Valley is the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. This is because they are Pakistan based groups and the entire Kashmir ruckus is funded by that country.

The immediate fall out of Musa leaving the Hizbul was that 15 members of outfit joined him. The Intelligence Bureau sees more men from the Hizbul following Musa. This would mean that the Hizbul will weaken considerably. Moreover Musa who has been riding the al-Qaeda ideology will not get the desired traction in the Valley.

OneIndia News