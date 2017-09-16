Kashmir stone-pelting case: Two sent to NIA custody till Sept 19

New Delhi, Sep 16: In an alleged case of stone-pelting in Kashmir Valley and mobilising support against security personnel through the social media, a Delhi court on Saturday allowed the NIA to conduct custodial interrogation of two men, including a freelance photo-journalist, for three more days.

The court extended the custody of Javed Ahmed Bhat from Kulgam and Kamran Yusuf from Pulwama till September 19 after they were produced before the court on expiry of a ten-day NIA remand, court sources said.

During the proceedings, the central probe agency sought their custody for seven more days saying they were required to be further quizzed and confronted with the other accused in the case, the sources said.

During the in-chamber proceedings, the NIA also said the two had to be taken to various places in relation to the ongoing investigation, the sources said. Continuing with its probe in the funding of terror and separatist activities in the Kashmir Valley, the NIA had arrested Bhat and Yusuf on September 5.

According to the agency, they were involved in stone- pelting incidents besides organising groups of youths who would throw stones at security personnel involved in counter- insurgency operations.

Yusuf, who had often been warned by the local police, was allegedly mobilising the youth and clicking their pictures for circulation in local and national newspapers, it had said. The two also circulated pictures and videos on social networking sites that sparked widespread rumours in the Valley, the officials alleged.

The NIA has arrested seven people in the case of alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley to fuel unrest there. The case was registered on issues of raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala channels, for funding such activities.

PTI