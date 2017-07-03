Kashmir separatist Shabbir Shah to be arrested this week

Kashmir separatist Shabbir Shah is likely to be arrested soon after the Enforcement Directorate obtained a non-bailable warrant against him. He has been accused of allegedly receiving money from Pakistan through hawala channels.

The ED sought for a non-bailable warrant after he dodged summons on 8 occasions. An officer with the ED said that he had been given enough opportunity to appear before the agency and put forth his case. He will be arrested this week, the officer also confirmed.

Shah has been accused of acquiring property in and around Delhi. It was found that the property was acquired with unaccounted money. When he was asked to join the probe to explain the source of money, he refused to turn up.

The Delhi Police had in 2005 filed a case against Shah following the arrest of a hawala dealer. The dealer had told the police that the Rs 63 lakh seized from him was to be delivered to Shah in Srinagar.

