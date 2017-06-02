Kashmir problem cannot be solved by using force: Prakash Karat

Coimbatore, Jun 2: The Kashmir issue cannot be tackled by using forces and the BJP-led NDA government should find a political solution, senior CPI-M leader Prakash Karat said on Friday.

"The government cannot find a solution by using forces -- CRPF, BSF or any other agencies in the trouble-torn Kashmir and only way is to find a political solution," he told reporters referring to violence in the border state.

On the Centre questioning the criticism of the Army by the Left parties, particularly the CPI-M, he said the Marxist party was against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act which, he alleged, had draconian provisions, in not only in Kashmir but also in some North Eastern states.

With regard to comments by Kerala party secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Karat here to attend two-day Party State Committee meeting, said that he had not not made any comments on the army, but quoted some incidents involving some members of Armed Forces.

Referring to Goods and Services Tax (GST), Karat said his party wanted a review of listing of commodities in various slabs, as some sectors, small businesses and manufacturing, will be severely affected by the present rates. The government should have wide ranging consultations with organisations, associations and trader bodies before arriving at a final rate, he said.

On the Tamil Nadu political situation, he said the state government headed bby the AIADMK (Amma) faction was moving towards forging a tie-up with BJP and claimed this would damage the interests of the people and the state.

Late chief minister Jayalalithaa kept a distance away from BJP, he said adding any tie-up now would have political consequences.

"We are against this tie up, as this will provide the BJP opportunity to expand its brand of communal politics as it did in many other states," Karat alleged.

However, he added that the BJP-led central government had not conceded demands of the K Palaniswami Government such as drought relief, farmers issues.

