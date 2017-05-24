Kashmir or Maoists: Modi would use the muscular policy in year four

Three years have gone by since Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India. It has been an eventful three years no doubt and his primary focus has been around the economy and black money. What do we expect in the fourth year.

Two key issues must be taken up with utmost seriousness and a permanent solution found in his fourth year in office. They are the Kashmir issue and the naxalite problem. Both are issues of key importance and if not acted upon will continue to threaten the security fabric of India.

Top officials in the government confirm that at least 60 per cent of the policy in the fourth year will be dedicated to these issues. These issues are burning and can only get worse if not acted upon immediately. The policy is likely to be muscular in nature, but the government wants a solution at the earliest.

Protests are never-ending in the Valley. The infiltrations had gone up and there are 200 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The first action was seen when the Army announced on Tuesday that it had hit a post in Pakistan which aided infiltrations.

There would be back-channel talks with those who want to talk in the ambit of the Indian Constitution the official said. However it would be the government which will set the terms for talks and not the separatists, the official also said.

Another sign that showed that the government wants a solution to the Kashmir problem through a muscle policy was when the Army rewarded Major Gogoi after he used a human shield against stone pelters. This comes just a few days after the NIA registered a Preliminary Enquiry against the separatists who are receiving funds from Pakistan to fuel the unrest.

Naxal policy:

The Home Ministry is also seriously working on its anti-naxal policy. Here too the policy would be a muscular one. From advancing technology to fight the problem to taking the naxals head-on the Modi government would go that extra mile this year to ensure that the menace is eradicated.

The policy would also include tracking down the urban naxalites who are the brains behind the movement. Only recently a naxalite had openly proclaimed that he was the go-in-between man for a Delhi University professor and the Maoist leaders.

Security forces lost 59 personnel in the first four months of 2017, against 31 during the same period last year. Moreover the naxals have also fine-tuned their counter-offensive strategy after suffering huge setbacks last year. These issues are being addressed seriously the official also said.

Apart from coordinating better with the states, the government would also give security forces a free hand and more teeth to deal with the problem. The MHA had said that the naxals are trying to expand to newer areas. While this is a major concern, the entire focus of the Modi sarkar in year four would be to take the naxalites head-on.

OneIndia News