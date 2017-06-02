Kashmir: Mobile internet services restored

Srinagar, Jun 2: Mobile Internet services were restored tonight in the Kashmir valley, six days after these were snapped in the wake of protests following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat.

"The mobile network services have been restored across all connections and operators in the Valley," an official said.

The services were restored in view of the improvement in the situation, the official said.

The mobile Internet services were snapped across the Valley on May 27 as a precautionary measure in the wake of protests over the killing of Bhat and his colleague in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama earlier that day.

The authorities had also barred outgoing services on prepaid mobile connections, but they were restored on May 30.

PTI